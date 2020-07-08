Luis Suarez becomes third highest Barcelona scorer with Espanyol winner

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has edged up to third in the club’s all time goalscorer list, after scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory against Espanyol.

The Uruguayan international scored his 195th La Blaugrana goal against Francisco Rufete’s side, to finally overtake Barcelona legend Laszlo Kubala, as per reports from Marca.

Suarez joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool in 2014, and the 33-year old has remained a consistent goal scoring threat in his time at the Camp Nou.

After scoring 25 goals in all competitions in his debut season in Spain, Suarez netted an incredible 59 goals in 53 appearances in the 2015-16 campaign.

He has managed over 20 goals in each of the last four La Liga seasons, with his latest strike bringing him up to 14 goals in league action in 2019-20.

The veteran striker had looked set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery back in January, but the extension of the campaign, due to coronavirus, has allowed him to return to action.