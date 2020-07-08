La Liga: Villarreal keep Champions League hopes alive with win at Getafe

Villarreal scored a late flurry of goals to win at Getafe and keep the pressure on Sevilla for a Champions League qualification spot.

Two penalties from Santi Cazorla gave the Yellow Submarine the lead either side of Hugo Duro’s equaliser for the hosts while a last-minute goal from Ruben Pena wrapped up the points for Villarreal.

The game was goalless up until the midway point of the second half between two sides who had been separated by just one place and one point going into the encounter.

The win takes Javi Calleja’s side to within three points of Sevilla – who are yet to play this matchday – and keep alive their hopes of securing fourth in La Liga, a position which would secure Champions League football next season.

Villarreal have now won six of their eight matches since the restart of La Liga last month while this ensures Getafe have now won just once in their last nine in the league – effectively ending their top four ambitions.