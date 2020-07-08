Juventus to beat Atletico Madrid to Napoli striker Milik

Atletico Madrid hopes of signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik appear to be over with the Poland star closer to joining Juventus.

Milik is said to have been the number one priority for Atleti, with Diario AS recently reporting how Napoli would be willing to part with the striker in a player-exchange for Thomas Partey – who would be the perfect candidate to replace Allan in the Serie A side’s midfield.

El Mundo Deportivo now cite reports from Italian outlet Il Mattino that Juve are close to agreeing a €45m transfer for the striker in a deal which, including wages, would cost the Italian champions in the region of €62.5m.

Atleti sporting director Andrea Bertra was intent on making a move for the hitman and he is said to have made contact over a potential deal earlier this year, with Tottenham the other side holding an interest.

However, it is said that Milik now has his heart set on a move to the Bianconeri.