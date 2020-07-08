Ivan Rakitic recalled for Espanyol derby clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien makes just one change to his side for their La Liga derby battle at home to rivals Espanyol.

La Blaugrana welcome their Catalan neighbours to the Camp Nou tonight, looking to close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Croatian international Ivan Rakitic is the only change from the 4-1 weekend win at Villarreal, replacing Arturo Vidal in midfield.

The 32-year old has been at the centre of Barcelona transfer news in recent weeks, with talks over a contract extension stalling, despite his insistence he wants to stay at the club.

Interim Espanyol manager Francisco Rufete has endured a nightmare start, with three successive defeats, since replacing Ableardo Fernandez last month.

He makes four changes from their 1-0 defeat at home to fellow relegation battlers Leganes last time out.

Victor Gomez and Fernando Calero replace Adria Pedrosa and Javier Lopez in defence, with Wu Lei and Sergi Darder dropping to the bench in place of Pol Lozano and Didac Vila.

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Roberto, Rakitic, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

ESPANYOL XI: Diego Lopez, V. Gomez, Cabrera, Calero, Vila, Bernardo, Lozano, David Lopez, Roca, Embarba, De Tomas