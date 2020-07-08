Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez wants Athletic Club Bilbao return

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez wants to return to his former club Athletic Club Bilbao this summer.

The German domestic campaign is over and the Spaniard will be involved for the club in the Champions League fixtures next month, but wants a return to the San Mames once that tournament is completed.

That is according to Diario Sport who cite information from WAZ that despite having offers from North America and Australian clubs, Martinez has eyes only for a return to the Basque giants.

A year ago, the Basque club’s president Aitor Elizegi claimed that they would be in a position to sign Martinez should there be a willingness from the player and Bayern to facilitate a deal.

The 31-year-old’s time in Bavaria has often been blighted by injuries but he has clocked up 234 first-team appearances for Bayern since his €40m switch from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2012.

Beñat and Mikel San José are both set to leave San Mames this summer, opening up a space in the squad for a deal to be processed.