Barcelona president speaks on Inter’s Lautaro Martinez release clause

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu remained coy when quizzed on reports that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez’s €111m release clause had expired.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the Milanese giants will now look to negotiate a new deal for the 22-year old, with his current contract expiring in 2023.

It follows a report in Diario Sport last year that whilst the Argentine is Barcelona’s main summer transfer target they cannot afford his transfer fee and Inter are under no financial pressure due to their €50m sale of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Martinez this summer.

“What of the end of the term of Lautaro’s exit clause? Well, if Inter say so…”, Bartomeu replied on RAC1 when asked about the situation, as per Diario AS.

Argentine international Martinez has scored 17 goals 37 appearances for the Nerazzuri this season and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League – including against Barcelona.

Martinez’s current deal in Italy runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.

Meanwhile, Bartomeu said it was “unlikely” that the club would be in a position to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.