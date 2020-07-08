Barcelona close La Liga title gap in bad tempered Espanyol win

Barcelona have closed the gap at the top of La Liga to a single point behind Real Madrid, after a 1-0 win at home to Espanyol.

Luis Suarez netted a second half winner for the hosts, but the big stories from the night were Espanyol’s subsequent relegation and red cards for Ansu Fati and Pol Lozano.

Neither side created much in a low key first half, with Didac Vila’s effort against the post the closest to a breakthrough.

The game burst into life after the break, but for the wrong reasons for both sides, as Fati and Lozano were dismissed.

Ansu Fati sent off less than five minutes after coming on! 🔴 A big blow for Barcelona and a real opportunity for Espanyol to grab a famous result? 👀 Well, just a couple of minutes later…Espanyol's Pol Lozano was also given a straight red after VAR review 😱 pic.twitter.com/SwapHCiSvZ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 8, 2020

Fati had only been on the pitch for five minutes before he was sent off for a high foot on Fernando Calero, and Lozano shown a straight red for a late tackle on Gerard Pique.

Barcelona were the quickest to react after being reduced to ten men, as Suarez followed up Lionel Messi’s blocked shot to tuck home from close range.

Luis Suarez ends up the difference maker for Barca! 🔵🔴 Here's the goal that won the derby for Barcelona, kept them in the title race, and relegated Espanyol 👀 pic.twitter.com/cuv2wMKAML — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 8, 2020

Messi came close to extending La Blaugrana’s lead with a quarter of an hour to go, but Diego Lopez produced a fine stop to deny him.

Diego López puts his body on the line to stop Messi's powerful volley! 👏 A really strong hand from the Espanyol goalkeeper 💪 pic.twitter.com/BLrJ4Eyt5V — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 8, 2020

The result keeps Quique Setien’s side in the title race, but Los Blancos will reestablish their four point lead, if they win their game in hand at home to Alaves on Friday.