UEFA set deadline for Manchester City v Real Madrid decision

UEFA will announce on July 9 their decision over where and when this season’s remaining Champions League and Europa League games will be played.

The Champions League is set to be played out in a short ‘Final Eight’ format in August, in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

On Thursday (July 9), UEFA will finalise the locations for each remaining game in the two competitions, with Porto and Guimaraes lined up as back up options, according to reports from Marca.

Europe’s footballing governing body remains flexible to all options on completing the season, but the Champions League is expected to switch to a one-game format from the quarter final stage.

As it stands, there are still four last 16 second leg games to be decided at the second leg stage, including Manchester City v Real Madrid and Barcelona v Napoli.

For the Europa League, the competition has been earmarked for Cologne in late August, with a similar structure of single leg games from the last eight, with Sevilla and Getafe still included.