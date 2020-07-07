Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik suffers injury scare against Eibar

Sevilla goal keeper Tomas Vaclik could miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in their 1-0 home win over Eibar.

The Czech Republic international landed awkwardly following a collision with Eibar’s Kike Garcia in the 95th minute, and was subsequently stretchered off in pain.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui confirmed the injury in his post match interview, stating that Vaclik would undergo tests in the coming days to assess the extent of the injury.

“He is being assessed by our medical team, and will go for tests on the injury tomorrow,” the former Spain boss told an interview with Marca.

“He copes well with pain, but he is hurt. It looks like a hyper-extension of the knee, but we will wait until he is tested.”

Vaclik’s absence for Sevilla’s remaining La Liga games of 2019-20 would cause a real problem for Lopetegui, with the former Basel stopper firmly established as the club’s primary goalkeeper.

He has started every La Liga game this season, with back up keeper Bono likely to step in for the weekend trip to Athletic Bilbao if he is ruled out.

Sevilla look to have already done enough to secure a top four finish, with a six-point gap ahead of rivals Villarreal in fifth place, with four games to in 2019-20.