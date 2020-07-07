Santi Cazorla linked with summer switch to Xavi’s Al-Sadd

Villarreal’s Santi Cazorla will leave the club this summer, with Qatari side Al-Sadd – managed by former Barcelona star Xavi – a potential destination.

The Spanish international is out of contract at El Madrigal at the end of season, after agreeing a short term extension to his deal last month.

The club have confirmed the 35-year old will not be staying on for the 2020-21 campaign, with offers from the MLS rumoured to be on the table for the former Arsenal man.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Al-Sadd could offer him a lucrative salary package to bring him to the Middle East on a two-year deal.

Cazorla has played a key role for the Yellow Submarine during his second spell at the club, with 82 appearances in all competitions and 12 goals.

Xavi has also been linked with other former La Roja teammates, including David Silva and Pedro Rodriguez, ahead of the respective exits from Manchester City and Chelsea.