Martin Demichelis to join Real Betis coaching staff

Manuel Pellegrini is set to be announced as the new Real Betis coach and he is set to appoint former defender Martin Demichelis onto his new-look coaching team.

The former Argentine central defender is currently involved in a coaching role at Bayern Munich but Radio Marca report, via ABC de Sevilla, that he will link-up with Pellegrini at Betis.

Demichelis spent six years as a player under Pellegrini – for three seasons at Malaga and then each of the Chilean’s three campaigns in charge at Manchester City.

The central defender then called time on his playing career in May 2017 following short term stints at both Espanyol and Malaga.

The Argentine is most well-known for his playing career at Bayern Munich, where he made 259 appearances across eight seasons and won 11 trophies, including four Bundesliga titles.

Pellegrini was also wanted by Valencia and Fenerbahce, according to ABC de Sevilla, but has chosen to join the Seville-based club with confirmation expected soon.