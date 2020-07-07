Lautaro Martinez’s Inter Milan exit clause expires amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez could now remain at Inter Milan, after his €111m release clause expired today.

Quique Setien’s side have been linked with a move for the Argentina international this summer, however, they are now likely to pull out of the race, with Inter set to demand €150m for him.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the Serie A giants will now look to negotiate a new deal for the 22-year old, with his current contract expiring in 2023.

Barcelona could retain an interest in Martinez in the coming weeks, if he declines a new deal in Milan, but they are unwilling to pay more than the previous clause of €111m.

Setien could now turn his attentions to other targets in the coming months, with PSG star Neymar consistently linked with a return to Catalonia.

The Ligue 1 giants have lowered their previous asking price of €200m to €150m, however, La Blaugrana will be pushing for that fee to be reduced even further.