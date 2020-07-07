La Liga: Valencia rekindle European hopes with win over Valladolid

A stunning late goal from substitute Kang-In Lee earned Valencia three points at home to Valladolid to reignite their hopes of European qualification.

Maxi Gomez had given Los Che the lead on the half hour mark but Victor Garcia equalised for the visitors two minutes after the break and the game had appeared to be on course for a draw.

However, with less than 90 seconds remaining before the game ticked into injury time, Lee picked up the ball on the edge of the box and drove a fantastic shot into the net to earn the hosts victory.

Kang-In Lee with what looks like a dramatic late winner for Valencia! 😱 What a moment for the 19-year-old! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2ZdTg3DFVk — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 7, 2020

It was the first win for Valencia’s caretaker boss Voro at the third attempt – he is an interim coach at the Mestalla until the end of the campaign, following last month’s sacking of Albert Celades.

The result sees Valencia move up to eighth and within one point of Real Sociedad – who have a game in hand – in seventh, which will be the final qualification spot for the Europa League this season.

Valladolid remain 13th and whilst they are not mathematically safe from relegation, they are 10 points above the drop zone and are set for their third successive season in La Liga.