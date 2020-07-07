Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos suspended for Alaves tie

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane faces a defensive headache ahead of their La Liga clash at home to struggling Alaves.

Spanish international pair Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos will both miss the visit of Asier Garitano’s side to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Friday due to suspension.

Both players picked up their fifth league booking of the season in the 1-0 weekend win at Athletic Bilbao, and will now serve a one game ban, as per reports from Diario AS.

Their absence causes a real problem for Zidane, as he is already short of defensive options ahead of the game.

Raphael Varane missed the trip to San Mames due to a neck problem, but he should be fit in time to partner Eder Militao against Alaves.

Versatile defender Nacho Fernandez remains sidelined, with Zidane potentially drafting midfielder Lucas Vazquez in at right back to replace Carvajal.

Alternatively, the French boss could move Ferland Mendy across from left back, with Marcelo stepping in to cover on the opposite flank.