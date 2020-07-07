Barcelona say one La Liga team has benefited from VAR more than anyone

Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives has said that VAR has benefitted one team in Spain more than any other.

Vives did not name which team he believes to have benefitted from a system which he believes is in unfair in its application, but it is a thinly veiled swipe at Real Madrid.

It follows further controversy of the use of the video technology system in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday.

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos – who had moments earlier given Madrid the lead from the penalty spot – stepped on the ankle of Athletic forward Raul Garcia in the penalty area, but VAR did not intervene to award a penalty to the hosts.

Madrid’s recent win at Real Sociedad was also marred by several controversial officiating decisions – while Zinedine Zidane’s side also beat Getafe thanks to a goal from the penalty spot.

Vives spoke following comments from Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who told Movistar this weekend, as cited by Marca, that “many teams have been disadvantaged” by the use of VAR.

“No one can doubt the role of Barça played in the implementation of the VAR in La Liga. We did it to improve the overall result of La Liga and the spectacle and to help the referees. Nobody doubts the tool. It would be absurd. We continue to defend the implementation of the VAR, but the application of the criteria needs to be improved,” Vives said, via Marca.

“There has been no fairness in the application of the criteria. Some teams have been harmed and one team has benefited. The president gave an opinion and verified some facts. It seems that, at times, there is no equanimity.”

The weekend’s results mean Madrid remain four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with just four rounds of action remaining.

VAR has provoked controversy across a number of matches across the season – its second campaign since being introduced in the Spanish top-flight.