Barcelona president insists boss Setien staying for next season

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has dismissed suggestions that Quique Setien will not be in the hotseat for the club next season.

The latest Barcelona news has been dominated by rumours surrounding the future of Setien, who had been under pressure with the Blaugrana drawing three of their La Liga matches since the resumption of Spanish football last month.

Those results have seen the Catalan giants slip four points behind Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga as their hopes of winning La Liga for the third successive campaign appear to be all but over.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde – who had won successive league titles in each of his two full seasons in charge of the club – in January, with the club top of the table, but performances and results have not fulfilled expectations since.

“Setien will obviously continue. At this moment I’m pretty happy with how the team has evolved and in the last couple of games we have seen the improvements Setien has made,” Bartomeu told Catalan radio station Rac1, as cited by the Reuters press agency.

“I don’t regret the decision to sack Valverde, we needed to give the team a boost and Setien has brought new ideas and new sensations with him.”

The front page of Diario Sport last Thursday claimed that Setien’s future is in the air and failure to win the league title could be critical for his future.

However, Bartomeu is publicly still backing the former Real Betis boss regardless of what happens in the closing stages of the season.