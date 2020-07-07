Barcelona behind Man City, Juventus for Wolves winger Adama Traore

Barcelona are interested in a move for their former winger Adama Traore but are behind Manchester City and Juventus for the Wolves winger.

The Catalan giants carry an interest in signing their former B team winger, according to a report in ESPN, but the outgoing English champions and the Serie A leaders lead the way for the Spaniard.

The 24-year-old has starred for the Midlands club this campaign – starting 24 of their Premier League matches and catching the eye due to his great speed and dribbling ability.

Traore has netted four goals and registered nine assists for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the league this campaign but if they miss out on a Champions League spot then the club may cash-in on the winger.

Barcelona transfer news this summer has focused on the club’s pursuit of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, while Miralem Pjanic has already been signed from Juventus with Arthur Melo going the other way.

The Spain-born player has yet to be competitively capped at international level although he has been called up recently to La Roja’s senior squad, where he had to withdraw through injury, having previously said he wanted to declare for Mali.

Traore made one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona in the 2013/14 campaign, while he has also represented Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England.