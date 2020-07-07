Atletico Madrid remain keen on Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid could potentially reignite their interest in Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to reports from L’Equipe.

The French outlet claims Diego Simeone is still keen on a move for the 29-year old, after being heavily linked with him last summer.

However, the La Liga giants are not the only side rumoured to be tracking the former Lyon striker, with Serie A pair Juventus and Inter Milan also in the running.

The report states Simeone could offer a player swap deal to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, with their primary target Thomas Partey heading in the opposite direction.

Arsenal have been on the trail of the Ghanaian international for over 12 months, and they are willing to pay his £50m release clause.

In the case of Lacazette, Arteta could be willing to let him leave, after the Frenchman slipped down the pecking order following the season restart, with the club focused on agreeing a new contract for skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.