Video – Sevilla stand-in goalkeeper Ocampos saves from Eibar counterpart Dmitrovic

Monday night’s La Liga clash between Sevilla and Eibar had long appeared to be a relatively straightforward home victory for Julen Lopetegui’s team.

Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring for the hosts early in the second half and the team led 1-0 going into injury time, when a chaotic chain of events began.

The first was a worrying knee injury for the Andalusian side’s goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who was forced off the pitch – but Sevilla had no substitutions remaining.

That meant that they had to finish with just 10 players on the pitch, with Ocampos the player volunteering to take Vaclik’s goalkeeping jersey to complete the game.

Lengthy stoppage time was added due to the time lapse on the injury and Eibar, who are battling against relegation this season, threw everything but the kitchen sink in search of an equaliser – with their goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic encouraged forward as one last throw of the dice.

In the 10th minute of injury time at the end of the game, the Basque side pumped the ball into Sevilla’s penalty area and a goalmouth scramble ensued.

¡PARADÓN DE OCAMPOS A LANZAMIENTO DE DMITROVIC! ¡SURREALISTA FINAL! pic.twitter.com/AZfNU8IwnQ — Los otros 18 (@Losotros18) July 6, 2020

The home side’s defence could not clear the ball, which fell to Eibar goalkeeper Dmitrovic whose stabbed effort at goal was saved by Ocampos.

You can see the incredible moment below:

Ocampos, de portero, acaba de salvar al Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/CkTr9Ickhj — Antonio. (@AntonioLopezCf) July 6, 2020

It was a remarkable way to end the game as match-winner Ocampos also became the hero at the other end, saving the effort from the Serbian, who himself is famed for stopping goals – not scoring them!

The result strengthened Sevilla’s grip on fourth place, with Eibar remaining 16th.