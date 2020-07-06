Leganes star Oscar Rodriguez out for the season, will return to Real Madrid

Leganes have endured a miserable season of luck both on and off the pitch with the bad news continuing as Oscar Rodriguez will miss the remainder of the season.

The midfielder is in his second season-long loan deal at the club from Real Madrid and has been the star for the struggling side this campaign, netting nine league goals.

To underline his importance to the current Lega side, not only is he the top league scorer at the club but he has scored more than every other first-team player put together – with none of the current squad scoring more than once in La Liga this campaign.

The sales of Youssef En-Nesyri and Martin Braithwaite – to Sevilla and Barcelona respectively – after their release clauses were met robbed Leganes of their two fundamental attacking options.

Now, boss Javier Aguirre has explained Oscar will not play for the club again this season after sustaining an injury, but the Mexican boss said there is an element of mystery to proceedings.

“Oscar is a very curious case, he wanted to continue in the second half against Granada, he was angry to be substituted and I did not want to lose him,” Aguirre explained to Marca. “From that day on, I do not know what happened.

“But he is not going to play with us anymore, the boy went to the physio, someone spoke to him and he will not be available anymore.”

Oscar has scored 4 of 16 free-kicks – a success rate of 25 percent – which is the highest rate in Europe’s elite leagues, with Lionel Messi on 15 percent (four goals in 27 attempts).

Oscar has made just one first-team appearance for Los Blancos – against Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey in November 2017 – but has developed into one of the most promising players in the Spanish top-flight.

Regardless of whether or not Lega stay in the top-flight, it appears likely Oscar will move on this summer and is unlikely to break into the first-team at Madrid.