Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu slams VAR in 2019-20

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu has launched an attack on what he describes as an ‘unfair’ use of VAR against the Catalan giants this season.

The 57-year old was speaking following Barcelona’s 4-1 La Liga win at Villarreal, which kept alive their fading title defence hopes.

La Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique has been embroiled in a war of words in recent weeks, after hinting that El Clasico rivals Real Madrid are favoured by referees and VAR.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane and skipper Sergio Ramos have refuted the claims, but Bartomeu left little to the imagination as he pointed the figure over the use of video technology this season.

“VAR is not giving what we wanted, or expected, this season. In many games post lock down it has not been used equally,” he told an interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

“It has favoured some teams, and disadvantaged others.

“VAR is supposed to help referees, but we have seen in recent weeks, it has not.”

Bartomeu’s comments are likely to extend the recent animosity between the two rivals, despite Zidane’s side being on the verge of securing a first league title since 2017.

Barcelona’s poor form following the restart of the season has allowed Real Madrid to edge in front in the title race, with a four point lead, and four games left to play.