(Video) Luis Suarez nets WONDER GOAL as Barcelona lead Villarreal

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez has scored a brilliant goal for Quique Setien’s side, as they lead Villarreal 2-1 in a frantic opening 30 minutes at El Madrigal.

The visitors were ahead after just four minutes, as Villarreal defender Pau Torres deflected Jordi Alba’s cross into his own net.

However, Javier Calleja’s side were not willing to lie down in the face of high energy start from Setien’s team, and Gerard Moreno edged them level on 15 minutes.

Former Barcelona man Paco Alcacer fed Santi Cazorla in behind, and his low ball into the box was confidently tucked home by the Spanish international.

But the game showed no signs of slowing down from it’s full blooded start, as Suarez curled home an excellent second for the away side.

Lionel Messi led the charge from midfield, holding off three Villarreal challenges, he squared for Suarez, and the Uruguayan international bent home past Sergio Asenjo from 25 yards.

What a goal from Barcelona! 😱 Messi plucks the ball out of the air from the goal kick, sets off on a mazy run, and then Suarez bends one into the far corner 🔥 2-1 inside 20 minutes in a thriller! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2UYeTpk9o — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

Barcelona look in the mood tonight, and a win would reestablish their four point gap behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid tonight.