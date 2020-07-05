(Video) Antoine Griezmann scores INSANE chip to put Barcelona 3-1 up at Villarreal

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has netted his first La Liga goal since the 2019-20 season restart, with an outrageous chip against Villarreal.

It has been a goal filled first 45 minutes at El Madrigal, with Quique Setien’s side leading 3-1 at the break.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres scored an unfortunate own goal on four minutes, before Gerard Moreno tapped the hosts level after a quarter of an hour.

However, the visitors are in irresistible form, and Luis Suarez scored a brilliant 25-yard strike to edge La Blaugrana back in front on 20 minutes.

Lionel Messi’s driving run from midfield scattered Villarreal defenders, and the Uruguayan international waited patiently outside the box for a lay off, before curling past Sergio Asenjo.

What a goal from Barcelona! 😱 Messi plucks the ball out of the air from the goal kick, sets off on a mazy run, and then Suarez bends one into the far corner 🔥 2-1 inside 20 minutes in a thriller! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2UYeTpk9o — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

But, after seeing his strike partners working in tandem, French international Griezmann got in on the act on the stroke of half time.

Messi was again at the heart of it, as his drag back on the edge of the box created a yard of space for Griezmann, and the former Atletico Madrid star calmly chipped the helpless Asenjo.