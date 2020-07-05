Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann returns for Villarreal clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has opted to recall Antoine Griezmann to the starting XI for their trip to Villarreal tonight.

Setien rested the French international in the midweek draw against his former side Atletico Madrid, but he is now back in the team, as La Balugrana look to close the gap on Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao earlier today, and the visitors need a win to maintain their four point deficit behind the current La Liga leaders.

Griezmann’s return is one for two changes from the draw against Diego Simeone’s side, with Riqui Puig dropping to the bench, and Sergi Roberto in for Ivan Rakitic.

Ya tenemos la alineación para el #VillarrealBarça

Villarreal are still in the hunt for a European spot, and manager Javier Calleja makes five changes from their 2-0 win at Real Betis last time out.

#VillarrealBarça | ¡Nuestro once inicial para el partidazo! ¡Esta es la alineación grogueta que jugará frente al @FCBarcelona_es (22.00h, #EstadioDeLaCerámica)! ¡Vaaaamoooos, Suuuubmaaariiinoooo 💛💪!

Captain Mario Gaspar replaces Javier Ontiveros in defence, with Vicente Iborra and Santi Cazorla in midfield, in place of Carlos Pena and Manu Trigueros.

Moi Gomez and Carlos Bacca drop out, with Paco Alcacer and Samuel Chukwueze rotating into the team.

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Roberto, Vidal, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

VILLARREAL XI: Asenjo, Gaspar, Torres, Albiol, Moreno, Cazorla, Iborra, Zambo, Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze