Barcelona secure vital 4-1 La Liga win at Villarreal

Barcelona have secured a much needed return to winning ways with a crucial 4-1 La Liga victory away at rivals Villarreal.

Quique Setien’s side have reestablished their four point gap behind league leaders Real Madrid ahead of the final stretch of the 2019-20 season.

La Blaugrana wanted a confidence boosting win at El Madrigal, and an early own goal from Pau Torres set them on their way after just four minutes.

However, the hosts hit back ten minutes later, with Gerard Moreno tucking away a low cross from Santi Cazorla.

Despite a spell of pressure from Javier Calleja’s side, Barcelona were in ruthless mood, with Luis Suarez curling home a brilliant second goal on 20 minutes.

What a goal from Barcelona! 😱 Messi plucks the ball out of the air from the goal kick, sets off on a mazy run, and then Suarez bends one into the far corner 🔥 2-1 inside 20 minutes in a thriller! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2UYeTpk9o — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

The Uruguayan international was to be outdone however, as Antoine Griezmann produced an outrageous chip to put the away side 3-1 up just before the break.

Messi's lay off 😍 Griezmann's chip 🤤 Another ridiculous goal from Barca! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ICj0MrLVHN — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

The hosts did look to cause problems after the restart, but Barcelona’s attacking power was consistently too much for the Yellow Submarine.

Messi and Suarez both drew saves from Villarreal keeper Sergi Asenjo, before substitute Ansu Fati latched onto a long ball forward to score a game sealing fourth goal on 86 minutes.