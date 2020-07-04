West Ham join Premier League rivals in Mohammed Salisu race

West Ham have reportedly joined the list of Premier League clubs interested in a summer move for Real Valladolid star Mohammed Salisu.

Manchester United, Southampton, Arsenal and Everton have all been linked with a bid for the Ghanaian centre back ahead of the 2020-21 season, with his release clause currently set at €12m.

However, according to reports from the Mail on Sunday, David Moyes is also interested in the 21-year old, due to the potential summer departure of England international Declan Rice.

Real Valladolid are working to tie their star man to a new deal in Spain, but the lure of a Premier League move could be enough to tempt him away in the coming months.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side will not accept offers below Salisu’s release clause, and all interested parties will be willing to pay their asking price.

Salisu has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in the Spanish top flight, with 31 appearances from 34 La Liga games, as Valladolid look well placed to avoid relegation.