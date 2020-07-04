Valencia suffer Europa League blow with 2-2 Granada draw

Valencia’s hopes of qualifying for the 2020-21 Europa League have suffered a real dent, as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Granada.

Los Che, who dismissed manager Albert Celades last week, slip down to 10th in La Liga, with four games still to go for in 2019-20.

The result at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes leaves a three point gap to 7th place Real Sociedad, with both Imanol Alguacil’s side, and rivals Athletic Bilbao, both playing a game less.

Both sides struggled to find a breakthrough inside the first half, with a four goal second half ensuring a share of the spoils with Diego Martinez’s side.

Carlos Fernandez opened the scoring for the hosts, before Valencia hit back through Manu Vallejo and Goncalo Guedes, but a late goal for Fede Vico secured a draw.

It's another absolute SCREAMER from Gonçalo Guedes for Valencia! 😱 A rocket from the Portuguese forward leaves the keeper with no chance 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UnXBVqU8oq — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 4, 2020

Valencia now face a real battle to clinch a European qualification spot, with games against Real Valladolid, Leganes, Sevilla and Espanyol on the horizon.