Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard ruled out of Athletic Bilbao trip

Real Madrid will be without key pair Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane for their La Liga clash away at Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.

French international Varane was withdrawn at half time in Los Blancos midweek win over Getafe, after suffering a minor neck injury.

Zidane has opted not to risk the 27-year old for the trip to San Mames, as per reports from Marca, with Eder Militao expected to fill in alongside Sergio Ramos.

Hazard has been sidelined for two weeks after aggravating an ankle injury, with defender Nacho Fernandez still out of action.

James Rodriguez has been removed from the panel after being left on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Jose Bordalas’ side, but Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic return.

Los Blancos can open up a seven point lead over rivals Barcelona if they win in Bilbao, with Quique Setien’s side not in action until tomorrow night.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V ATHLETIC BILBAO

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernandez

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Isco, Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes