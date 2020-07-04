Quique Setien unconcerned by Lionel Messi exit talk

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has stated he is not worried by reports skipper Lionel Messi could leave the club next summer.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou in July 2021, with talks over an extension reportedly stalling in recent weeks.

That has increased speculation that Messi has grown frustrated with life at the Camp Nou, and he could leave for free in less than 12 months.

However, Setien stated in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Villarreal, he is not focusing on speculation over his captain.

“I have not heard anything from Messi on this, and there is no update,” he told reporters from Marca.

“It is not my job to speculate. I see him happy in training and at the club. I see him exactly the same as ever.

“We will sit down and talk, when we have to.”

Barcelona have lost a significant amount of ground to their arch rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race following the restart to the 2019-20 season.

Following their trip to El Madrigal this weekend, the Catalan giants have just four more games to try and overhaul Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Their run in includes home games against neighbours Espanyol and Osasuna, alongside visits to Real Valladolid and Alaves.