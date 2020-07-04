Celta Vigo ease relegation fears with 1-1 Real Betis draw

Celta Vigo have continued to move themselves away from the La Liga relegation zone, thanks to 1-1 draw at home to Real Betis.

Oscar Garcia’s side have lost just one game following the restart of the 2019-20 season, despite Zou Feddal’s late equaliser denying them three points at the Estadio Balaidos.

The hosts got off to a dream start, as new signing Nolito fired home a low free kick on 22 minutes.

Celta lead 1-0 at HT 🔵 This low free kick curler from Nolito is the difference at the break, although Joel Robles and his wall won't want to see too many replays of it 😬 pic.twitter.com/oanahzCBVw — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 4, 2020

The visitors reacted strongly to falling behind, with Guido Rodriguez forcing a smart stop from Ruben Blanco before the break.

Real Betis worked hard to find an equaliser after the restart, with Celta Vigo happy to hang on for a 1-0 win.

Moroccan international Feddal headed a great chance over the bar on 65 minutes, but the veteran centre back redeemed himself with eight minutes to go, scrambling home Sergio Canales’ corner.

The result does not confirm Celta Vigo’s safety for 2020-21, but with a six point cushion ahead of the bottom three, and four games still to play, Garcia will be confident of staying up.