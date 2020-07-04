Barcelona negotiating to sign Man City’s Eric Garcia this summer

Barcelona have opened negotiations to sign their former youth player Eric Garcia from Manchester City this summer.

The details are outlined on the front page of Saturday’s edition of Diario Sport, which highlights the exclusive story from the Catalan outlet that talks have already opened.

It is said that the Blaugrana are confident on a deal for the central defender this summer but if no agreement is reached, they will sign Garcia as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

It follows a report last month in Diario Sport which claimed the defender is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the English champions, rather than the deal ending in 2022 as originally reported and as such Barcelona were in ‘control’ of his future.

That report drew the parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

The 19-year-old arrived at City from the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2017 but despite defensive shortages at Pep Guardiola’s side, he has not enjoyed a lot of first-team action.

He has featured in just 13 games this season and started only four times in the Premier League, while he could prove to be a long-term successor to Pique at Barcelona.