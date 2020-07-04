Barcelona boss Quique Setien relies on youth for Villarreal clash

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has included eight reserve team players in his 23-man squad to face Villarreal tomorrow night.

The Catalan giants are without French pair Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele for the trip to El Madrigal, with reports from Marca confirming Frenkie De Jong remains out.

The Dutch international returns to training next week, but Umtiti and Dembele could miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign through injury.

Setien has included young players in previous match day squads, with Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Alex Collado retaining their place for the clash with Javier Calleja’s side.

La Blaugrana could face Villarreal with a seven point deficit behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, if Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Athletic Bilbao earlier in the day.

BARCELONA SQUAD V VILLARREAL

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Neto

DEFENDERS: Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo, Dani Morer, Jorge Cuenca

MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Alex Collado, Monchu

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati