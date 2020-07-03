Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona at the end of 2020-21 – Cadena SER

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of next season, according reports from radio station Cadena SER.

The 33-year old has been in talks over an extension to his current deal in recent weeks, however no progress has been made on a new two-year contract.

Reports from radio presenter and journalist Manu Carreno, via the El Larguero programme on Cadena SER, claim the Argentina international has decided to leave the Camp Nou in 2021.

⚽🚨 Así te ha contado @ManuCarreno la noticia con la que hemos abierto @ElLarguero 💥 La idea de Messi ahora mismo es terminar su contrato en 2021 y abandonar el Fútbol Club Barcelona pic.twitter.com/mStYSeYdQQ — El Larguero (@ellarguero) July 2, 2020

Carreno’s claims Messi is tired of being blamed for issues at the club, and has indicated his wish to leave, as per additional reports via Diario AS.

Messi rejected an early break clause in his contract this summer, after tentative interest from Manchester City earlier this year.

The situation is not thought to be irreversible for Barcelona, who are determined to keep the six-time Ballon d’Or beyond the end of next season, but the club may need to change their negotiating position.