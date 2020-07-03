Former Valencia boss Pizzi on Real Betis managerial shortlist

Former Valencia boss and renowned striker Juan Antonio Pizzi is on the shortlist for the managerial vacancy at Real Betis.

That is outlined in a report by El Mundo Deportivo, which claims the Argentine had been considered by officials at the Seville-based club to replace Quique Setien at the helm a year ago.

However, Betis ultimately appointed Rubi but the former Espanyol boss was sacked from his position last month following a run of underwhelming results.

Sporting director Alexis Trujillo was subsequently appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season and earlier this week he revealed the club were close to appointing a new permanent boss.

Earlier this week, both Marca and Diario AS reported that Manuel Pellegrini – who has been out of work since leaving West Ham in December – is now the favourite to be appointed in the role.

Former Malaga and Watford boss Javi Gracia and Marcelino Garcia Toral, most recently at Valencia, have also been linked – via Estadio Deportivo.

A sensational report in El Desmarque from Monday suggested Betis vice-president José Miguel López Catalán is championing the idea of reappointing Quique Setien – currently at Barcelona after leaving Betis a year ago – as boss this summer, although such a move appears unlikely at this juncture.

Pizzi enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Spain across stints at Tenerife, Valencia and Barcelona – with whom he won a league title – scoring 92 La Liga goals over eight seasons, while also netting eight goals in 22 caps for Spain.

As a manager, Pizzi is most well-known for guiding San Lorenzo to the Argentine Inicial league title in 2013 and guiding Chile to the Copa America crown three years later.

He won 12 of his 31 matches at the helm of Valencia between December 2013 and the summer of 2014, when he was dismissed upon Peter Lim’s takeover of the club.

Pizzi managed Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup with his most recent role back at San Lorenzo, where he was dismissed last year after a run of poor results.

He is renowned for an attacking brand of football and he is said to have rejected several offers from Italian and South American clubs to guarantee his return to Spanish football.