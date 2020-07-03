Dani Alves convinced Arthur Melo to leave Barcelona for Juventus

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves helped convince Arthur Melo to leave the Camp Nou and join Juventus.

Alves left the Catalan giants in the summer of 2016 to join the Italian champions after eight years at the Blaugrana, and his international teammates is now about to trod the same path.

The details are outlined by ESPN, who outline how the agent Bibian Weggelaar – who negotiated the Alves move to Juve – was influential in this deal, with Miralem Pjanic moving the other way in a de facto swap deal.

It is also said that the Bianconeri’s Brazilian duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro were also influential.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with @juventusfcen for the transfer of @arthurhromelo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 29, 2020

Arthur’s move to the Italian champions has been processed for an initial €72m transfer fee with a further €10m in potential add-ons included.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables and he had a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €55m.

As has been widely reported, the Brazilian’s reluctance to leave the Camp Nou has been the biggest stumbling block for the exchange deal being processed but that hurdle has now been overcome.