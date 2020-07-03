Barcelona must evolve as a club, warns ex president Sandro Rosell

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell believes the club must streamline resources towards its football team and away from other sports.

There are multiple other sports embodied by the club outside of football with basketball and handball particularly prominent, along with roller hockey, ice hockey, volleyball, rugby union and rugby league, along with beach soccer and futsal sides.

Rosell has been speaking to media outlets to promote his book Un fuerte abrazo: Seiscientos cuarenta y cinco días y noches, which details his 645 spent in prison.

The businessman was behind bars for nearly two years alongside his friend and business partner Joan Besoli, before eventually being absolved of wrongdoing.

He has now been sharing his thoughts on what the Catalan giants need to do when looking to the future and re-establish their credentials as the best football team in Europe.

“As a sporting body, we have to evolve our model because right now we have too many things,” Rosell told an interview with Diario Sport. “The club has to analyse all the professional teams across all sports, those who are not professional, to find a new week.

“If the club do not then they will be damaged. It is impossible to be on top of everything and anything that is not football means we are losing focus and resources, meaning we cannot compete with Europe’s biggest clubs.”

Rosell was in office as club president between the summer of 2010 and January 2014.