Arsenal offer to triple Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid wage

Arsenal have offered to triple Thomas Partey’s current wage packet at Atletico Madrid to secure his transfer, report Diario AS.

The Gunners are ‘best placed’ to secure the midfielder’s transfer this year, the report adds, but claims there is fresh jeopardy of the deal because Napoli are willing to offer Arkadiusz Milik in a player-exchange deal.

Milik has scored 47 goals in 113 appearances for the Italian club is said to be the number one attacking target for Diego Simeone’s side, while Napoli believe Partey is the perfect candidate to replace Allan in the midfield.

It follows a report in from The Athletic’s David Ornstein earlier this week who said that the North London club had ‘intensified their interest’ in signing the Ghanaian midfielder, although surprisingly they believed they could negotiate down on his €50m release clause.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable clause.

In April, a report in The Guardian said that Los Rojiblancos were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but this extension would double his salary and also double his release clause to €100m.

The midfielder played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 177 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 40 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.