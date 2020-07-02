Zinedine Zidane hails Real Madrid patience in Getafe win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised the patient attitude of his players in their hard fought 1-0 win over Getafe.

Los Blancos had to wait until the 80th minute to find a breakthrough at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, via Sergio Ramos’ calmly taken penalty.

Getafe caused problems for the hosts all night, as Zidane’s side struggled to create clear cut chances against their determined visitors.

However, the French manager was pleased at full time, as Real Madrid opened up a four point lead at the top of the table over arch rivals Barcelona.

“We knew before the game we would have to suffer. But we knew if we stayed patient, the goal would come,” he stated in a post game interview with Onda Cero.

“They are three important points, but it is just three points. We have not won anything yet.”

Real Madrid’s position at the top puts them as strong favourites to secure a first La Liga title since 2017, with five games to go in 2019-20.

Zidane’s side head to Athletic Bilbao this weekend, followed by a tough end of season run in, with home games against Alaves and Villarreal, and trips to Granada and Leganes.

The former midfielder also confirmed Raphael Varane suffered a first half injury against Getafe, with tests later this week expected to confirm the extent of the problem.