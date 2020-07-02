Vinicius Junior returns for Real Madrid clash with Getafe

Zinedine Zidane has recalled Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid’s crunch La Liga clash at home to capital city rivals Getafe.

The Brazilian forward is one of three changes from the starting XI which won 1-0 away at Espanyol at the weekend, replacing Eden Hazard, alongside Isco and Karim Benzema in attack.

Ferland Mendy returns for Marcelo at left back, with Luka Modric in for Federico Valverde as part of an experienced midfield trio with Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Getafe won 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad last time out, and boss Jose Bordalas makes two changes for the trip to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Dakonam Djene comes in for Chemi at centre back for the visitors, with David Timor replacing Hugo Duro up front alongside Jaime Mata.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema, Isco

GETAFE XI: Soria, Suarez, Djene, Etxeita, Olivera, Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Timor, Mata