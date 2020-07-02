Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno out for the season with knee ligament injury

Valencia have endured a miserable few weeks and the bad news keeps coming as striker Rodrigo Moreno will miss the remainder of the season.

As reported by Marca, the Spain international suffered a ligament tear in the two-goal loss against Athletic Club Bilbao earlier in the week.

Rodrigo has scored seven goals this season – including four in La Liga – and his loss is a fresh below to the club, who have slipped to 10th in the standings and have won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Earlier this week, boss Albert Celades was sacked and has been replaced by interim coach Voro – the third man in the dugout this campaign.

There have been other controversies engulfing the club, with defender Ezequiel Garay leaving at the end of his contract with Valencia’s hierarchy and the player making contradictory claims of whether he was offered a renewed deal.

Valencia have five games remaining in La Liga starting with a trip to Granada on Saturday.