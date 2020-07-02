Valencia owner Peter Lim considers selling club amid chaos

Valencia owner Peter Lim wants to sell the club and has instructed prolific agent Jorge Mendes to find a suitable buyer.

The incredible report is outlined by local media station Radio Taronja with journalist Hector Gomez – well sourced on information at the Mestalla – detailing the events.

Informa @Generaldepie_:

PETER LIM le ha encargado a JORGE MENDES que encuentre un comprador para el Valencia. — Radio Taronja (@RadioTaronja_) July 2, 2020

The report goes on to say that three separate individuals have made an approach to Meriton Holdings – through which Lim has control of the club – requesting more information. All three are unnamed but are said to be a former club playing legend, a former manager and previous president of Los Che.

Singapore billionaire owner Lim has come in for strong criticism from fans at the Mestalla for his perceived chaotic handling of the club with multiple off-field events destabilising the club.

Lim’s daughter Kim posted on her Instagram account (in a now deleted post): “Here again. Some Valencia CF fans are scolding and cursing at my family and I. Don’t they get it? The club is ours and we can do anything we want with it and no one can say anything.”

Kim Lim poniendo esto en su Instagram… En fin. pic.twitter.com/qQXbuwm09B — LeChuck (@LeChuckVCF) July 2, 2020

Valencia are currently without a permanent boss having dismissed Albert Celades on Monday following the 2-0 loss at Villarreal at the weekend but the club’s fortunes did not improve with a two-goal defeat to Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday under interim boss Voro – the third man in the dugout this campaign.

Los Che are now 10th in La Liga and have won just two of their last 15 matches – including a heavy defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 against Atalanta, losing 8-4 on aggregate – across all competitions, with their hopes of European football next season now a pipe dream.

Fan discontent has been a factor all season, with Marcelino Garcia Toral sacked earlier in September following a falling out with the club’s hierarchy, with renowned sporting director Mateu Alemany also leaving Mestalla.

Marcelino guided the club to successive top four finishes alongside last season’s Copa del Rey title but off-field instability has led to chaos this campaign.

There have been other controversies engulfing the club, with defender Ezequiel Garay leaving at the end of his contract with Valencia’s hierarchy and the player making contradictory claims of whether he was offered a renewed deal.