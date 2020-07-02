Sergio Ramos secures vital 1-0 Real Madrid win over Getafe

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos sealed a 1-0 home win against Getafe, as Zinedine Zidane’s side move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The veteran Spanish international kept his nerve from the spot with 10 minutes to go, tucking into the bottom corner, after Mathias Olivera fouled Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid have struggled to create chances all night against Getafe…BUT Sergio Ramos has made it 1-0 from the penalty spot late on ⚪ A vital goal in the LaLiga title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/IC3jMIvsq5 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 2, 2020

The result puts Los Blancos in a strong position to claim their first La Liga title since 2017, with five games still to go in 2019-20.

Real Madrid were far from their best against a typically determined Getafe side, with Thibaut Courtois called into action to save from Xabier Etxeita and Jaime Mata in the opening stages.

The hosts best chance fell to Vinicius Junior, on 24 minutes, but David Soria produced a fine stop to deny him.

Jose Bordalas’ side picked up where they left off after the break, as Mata fired just over the bar on 64 minutes.

Real Madrid continued to struggle to create clear cut chances in the closing stages, but Ramos’ crucial spot kick secured a vital three points in the title race.