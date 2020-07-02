Quique Setien’s position at Barcelona increasingly uncertain as unrest grows

Quique Setien’s position as Barcelona is ‘untenable’ with cracks and tension growing inside the club, exacerbated by below-par results.

That is how the front page of Thursday’s edition of Diario AS describes the situation, who say that the Blaugrana dressing room has lost faith in the Coach and his staff, while the board of directors at the club have also become disillusioned with the situation.

The Catalan giants have drawn three of their last four outings in La Liga and if Real Madrid beat Getafe on Thursday night, they will open up a four-point gap at the top of the table with just six rounds of matches remaining.

Meanwhile, the front page of Diario Sport claims that Setien’s future is in the air and failure to win the league title could be critical for his future.

It follows another dramatic day when Antoine Griezmann’s brother and father both posted critical messages of Setien on their social media accounts, before deleting them.

Antoine’s brother Theo posted tweets – which were swiftly deleted -claiming “I feel like crying, seriously” and then added “two minutes…” in reference to the forward only being used as a late substitute by Setien in Barcelona’s draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The game had particular significance for Griezmann, who exited Los Rojiblancos a year ago when his €120m release clause was matched by the Catalan giants.

“To issue an apology you need to have the keys of the lorry and he does not, because he is simply a passenger,” father Alain said of Setien, as cited by Diario AS.

Antoine Griezmann, 29, has netted 14 goals in 43 appearances for Barcelona this season but appears to be ill-suited to their 4-3-3 formation and he did not start in the recent games against Sevilla and Celta Vigo, prior to Tuesday’s clash.