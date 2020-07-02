Official – Inter sign defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid

Inter have completed the signing of defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid in a deal thought to be worth an initial €40m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

The Moroccan international has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and had entered the closing stages of the arrangement.

Despite Madrid highly valuing the player, his preferred position of right-back is already occupied by Spain international Dani Carvajal with Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez also in that position.

A Real Madrid statement read: “The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase.”

Official: Achraf Hakimi is a new Inter player. €40M + €5M add ons to Real Madrid. 🛑 #Inter #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/hEjjuESWUj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2020

Hakimi, 21, has already amassed 22 caps for Morocco, including all three group matches at the 2018 World Cup.

The full-back had represented the Bundesliga title challengers 33 times last season and was largely very impressive before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March.

He has once again return to action this season and has appeared in 45 games including a starring performance in November’s 3-2 win over Inter in the Champions League – where he netted twice.