La Liga: Real Sociedad victory puts Espanyol on the brink

Espanyol remain ten points from safety in La Liga after being edged out by Real Sociedad, who have kept their European hopes alive.

La Real had not won since the return of Spanish football last month and their alarming slump had looked set to continue when David Lopez headed the visitors in front from a corner in the tenth minute.

However, the Basque side rallied and turned the game on its head in the second half – Willian Jose slid home an equaliser in the 56th minute before substitute Alexander Isak hit the winning goal with six minutes remaining.

The result moved Imanol Aguacil’s side into seventh in the standings – enough for a spot in the Europa League – but they remain seven points from fourth-placed Sevilla.

Espanyol remain rooted to the foot of the table on 24 points – ten points from Celta Vigo in 17th, with the Catalan club’s 26-year stint in the top flight of Spanish football set to end.

