David Soria and Thibaut Courtois WONDER saves keeps Getafe v Real Madrid 0-0

Both Real Madrid and Getafe were grateful to their goal keepers for keeping the score at 0-0 in the first half at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The visitors had the better of the opening stages, with Mathias Olivera and Jaime Mata both testing Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian international has been vital for Zinedine Zidane’s side in 2019-20, and he produced a reaction stop to deny Getafe’s Xabier Etxeita on 11 minutes.

Olivera’s header from a corner looked to be straightforward for the former Chelsea stopper, but Etxeita’s late touch forced a fine stop.

His opposite number David Soria proved to be on equally top form on the night, with a save from Vinicius Junior, against the run of play on 24 minutes.

Ferland Mendy’s low cross put the Brazilian in for the opening goal, but Soria reacted instantly to deny the former Flamengo man.

Brilliant stop from Soria in the Getafe goal! 🖐 Vinícius so close to putting Madrid in front ⚪ pic.twitter.com/F6lDyIPQxm — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 2, 2020

Soria produced another smart save to deny Isco on 36 minutes, as Los Blancos looked to turn the screw before the break.