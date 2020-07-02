Daughter of Valencia owner Peter Lim tells club’s fans: We can do anything we want

Kim Lim – daughter of Valencia owner Peter Lim – has claimed her family ‘can do anything we want’ with the club amid growing criticism.

The Singapore billionaire owner of the Spanish club has come in for strong criticism from the club’s fans for his perceived chaotic handling of the club.

“Here again. Some Valencia CF fans are scolding and cursing at my family and I,” Kim posted on Instagram, in a post which was later deleted. “Don’t they get it? The club is ours and we can do anything we want with it and no one can say anything.”

Kim Lim poniendo esto en su Instagram… En fin. pic.twitter.com/qQXbuwm09B — LeChuck (@LeChuckVCF) July 2, 2020

Los Che dismissed boss Albert Celades on Monday following the 2-0 loss at Villarreal at the weekend but the club’s fortunes did not improve with a two-goal defeat to Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday.

Valencia are now 10th in La Liga and have won just two of their last 15 matches – including a heavy defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 against Atalanta, losing 8-4 on aggregate – across all competitions, with their hopes of European football next season now a pipe dream.

Fan discontent has been a factor all season, with Marcelino Garcia Toral sacked earlier in the season after falling out with the club’s hierarchy.

Marcelino guided the club to successive top four finishes alongside last season’s Copa del Rey title but off-field instability has led to chaos this campaign.

There have been other controversies engulfing the club, with defender Ezequiel Garay leaving at the end of his contract with Valencia’s hierarchy and the player making contradictory claims of whether he was offered a renewed deal.