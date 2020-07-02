Besiktas in talks to sign Villarreal playmaker Cazorla

Besiktas are in negotiations to sign Villarreal playmaker Santi Cazorla, who is out of contract this summer.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a true return to form for the Yellow Submarine over the past two seasons after recovering from a series of traumatic injuries.

The former Malaga and Arsenal star has also returned to the Spain international setup, after a hiatus of four years, and signed a new one-year contract extension at the start of the current campaign, but his future beyond this summer is unclear.

Diario AS now cite reports from the Turkish media that the Istanbul giants are in negotiations with Cazorla and are increasingly confident of his signing.

A recent report in Cadena Ser claimed that Al Sadd – the Qatari club managed by Xavi Hernandez – were also in talks for the talented playmaker.

Last month, Cazorla told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show: “I have already made a decision about my future but right now is not the time to talk about it – my future depends on me.

“Could I play for another club after Villarreal? There are many possibilities for what I will do.

“I know what I would like and this break has given me time to think and to listen to my body to know when I should be aware of stopping.

“I will make my decision and confirm an announcement but now my focus is on the league and our remaining 11 matches.”

Cazorla previously sat out over 20 months of action after two serious ankle injuries, with his playing days feared to be over.

In August 2018, the former Gunners playmaker made his first appearance in 636 days last month following his last outing in October 2016, after a serious of injury problems.

Cazorla has previously played for seven seasons across two spells at the Yellow Submarine whilst also representing Recreativo de Huelva and Malaga.

The Spaniard has had to undergo eight operations while he previously explained that doctors had told him he would be lucky to walk again.