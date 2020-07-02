Barcelona: Coutinho cuts wages by 50 percent to extend Bayern Munich loan

Philippe Coutinho has extended his loan deal at Bayern Munich from Barcelona until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The arrangement will allow the playmaker to play for the Bundesliga winners in the German Cup final and the remaining Champions League fixtures in August.

The details are outlined by Bild via Marca who say that the Brazilian undertook a 50 percent pay cut at the club to continue the arrangement, as have Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola and Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

Bayern have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.