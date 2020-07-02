Arsenal intensifying interest in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

Arsenal have intensified their interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, according to The Athletic.

The report cites the Ghanaian international’s €50m release clause in the Spanish capital and, somewhat surprisingly, suggests that the Gunners believe they can negotiate Atleti down on that figure.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable clause.

In April, a report in The Guardian said that Los Rojiblancos were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but this extension would double his salary and also double his release clause to €100m.

The midfielder played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 177 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 40 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.